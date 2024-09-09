Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 96.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $456.85 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.01.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.