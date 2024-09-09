Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $497.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,381,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,373,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328776 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $493.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

