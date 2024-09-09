Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $497.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,381,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,373,965.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00328776 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $493.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.