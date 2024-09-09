Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 822 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

APD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.62. 20,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.37.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

