Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,125 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nuvei by 7.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nuvei by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. 42,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.