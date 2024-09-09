Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $97.16. 13,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $138.90.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

