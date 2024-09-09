Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,761 shares during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações makes up approximately 0.4% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $80,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 45,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

