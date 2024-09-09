Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $78.52. 177,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,815. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

