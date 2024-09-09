Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 2,862,982 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862,982 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for approximately 2.1% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

ABEV remained flat at $2.33 on Monday. 281,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764,422. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

