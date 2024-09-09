Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.56. 221,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

