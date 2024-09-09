Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $242.34 and last traded at $242.73. 390,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,501,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

