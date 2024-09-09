LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,758 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.23% of Sanmina worth $119,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $650,123.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $650,123.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,251.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.