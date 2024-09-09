LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $69,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $25.58 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

