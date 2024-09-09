LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,120,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,528,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.