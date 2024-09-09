LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.89% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $67,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,605,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,487,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,623,000 after acquiring an additional 484,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

