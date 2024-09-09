LSV Asset Management Has $115.31 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $115,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after buying an additional 46,702 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

