LSV Asset Management Has $54.48 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.57% of Annaly Capital Management worth $54,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.