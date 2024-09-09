LSV Asset Management Has $84.87 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $84,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ASB opened at $21.25 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

