LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.20% of La-Z-Boy worth $65,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In related news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $40.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

