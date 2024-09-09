LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.31% of Carter’s worth $74,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,935 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

