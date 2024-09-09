LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $104,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $69.57 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

