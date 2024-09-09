LSV Asset Management Sells 4,560 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $62,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Popular by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 249.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

