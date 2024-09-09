LSV Asset Management Sells 67,990 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,990 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of Lincoln National worth $80,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 103,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 120,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE LNC opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

