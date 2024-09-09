Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Up 2%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.80 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00). 141,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 234,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Luceco Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.22. The firm has a market cap of £235.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53.

About Luceco

(Get Free Report)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.