Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.58. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

