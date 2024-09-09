Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.29. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $267.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

