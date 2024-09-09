Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CART. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of CART opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $86,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,748.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,448 over the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $78,674,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter worth about $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,439 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. raised its stake in Maplebear by 3.3% during the second quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $31,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

