Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 974,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 737,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$380.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

