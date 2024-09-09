Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 141,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,194. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

