Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $91.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

MRVL stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.