Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.12 and last traded at $108.29. 44,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 643,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 107.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 351,523 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $50,781,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 818,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 214,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

