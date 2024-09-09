Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $205.80 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $205.80 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

