Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.