Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

MATX opened at $125.62 on Friday. Matson has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $138.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Matson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

