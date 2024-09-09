Maverick Protocol Trading Down 5.3% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $74.44 million and $4.80 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,378,357 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,378,357.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18998603 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $5,707,088.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

