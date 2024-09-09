Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh Purchases 2,600 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,902. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$5.51 and a 12-month high of C$7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

