McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 770 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 4.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

