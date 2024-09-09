McBroom & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $163.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

