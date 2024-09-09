Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 902,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,996,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

