MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,986.05 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,064.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,814.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,659.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

