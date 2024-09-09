Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1,936.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,473 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 382,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,304,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

MRK opened at $114.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.