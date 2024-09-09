Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Down 1%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.20 ($5.71) and last traded at €5.20 ($5.71). 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.25 ($5.77).
Metro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.40.
Metro Company Profile
Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.