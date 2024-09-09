MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Gap Down to $32.41

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $31.05. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

