MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $26.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,197,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $27.98 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $440.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

