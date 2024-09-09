Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Insider Activity at Moderna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,990 shares of company stock valued at $43,327,811. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $3,140,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.