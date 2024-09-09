Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($64,958.81). In other Melrose Industries news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
