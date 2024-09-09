Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 18.80 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 472.10 ($6.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,706.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.05. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($64,958.81). In other Melrose Industries news, insider Gillian Elcock bought 3,680 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

