Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $33.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,560 shares of company stock worth $1,442,260. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

