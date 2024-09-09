Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

