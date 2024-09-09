Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 49,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 129,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

