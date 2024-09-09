Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

