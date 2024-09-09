Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

